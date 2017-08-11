Image: Scientist at Sydney's Westmead hospital (SBS)
New cancer therapy based on GM T-cells begins
Published 11 August 2017 at 2:46pm, updated 11 August 2017 at 3:28pm
By Abbie O'Brien
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Leukaemia and lymphoma patients in Australia could soon have access to a treatment that uses genetically modified cells to fight cancer. Researchers at Sydney's Westmead Hospital will conduct an Australian-first trial of the treatment, that could mark a new area of cancer therapy.
Available in other languages
