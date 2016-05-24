New Cebu mayor to provide jobs to displaced jeepney drivers

This week, rain comes after a long dry spell, British national was arrested by the NBI in relation to recruiting and victimizing women for cyber crime activities; Newly elected Mayor Tomas Osmeña to give drivers of PUJ, public utility jeeps affected by the implementation of the rapid bus transit alternative jobs; Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) encourages students from high school to university to take remaining places for special program of employment for students.
Balitang Bisayas. Summary of latest news from the region by Nick Melgar
