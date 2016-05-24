SBS Filipino

New Cebu mayor to provide jobs to displaced jeepney drivers

Published 24 May 2016 at 1:26pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 12:55pm
By Nick Melgar, Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Balitang Bisayas. Summary of latest news from the region by Nick Melgar Image: Public utility jeepneys (PUJ) on a Cebu main road (Melgar)

This week, rain comes after a long dry spell, British national was arrested by the NBI in relation to recruiting and victimizing women for cyber crime activities; Newly elected Mayor Tomas Osmeña to give drivers of PUJ, public utility jeeps affected by the implementation of the rapid bus transit alternative jobs; Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) encourages students from high school to university to take remaining places for special program of employment for students.

