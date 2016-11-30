SBS Filipino

New Chief Justice reflects profession's diversity: Law Council

site_197_Filipino_594311.JPG

Published 30 November 2016 at 2:41pm, updated 30 November 2016 at 4:22pm
By Uma Rishi
Presented by Maridel Maritinez
Available in other languages

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has announced High Court judge Susan Kiefel will be Australia's new Chief Justice. She is the first woman to hold the position and will become the 13th Chief Justice of Australia. Ms Kiefel will be sworn in on the 30th of January next year.

Available in other languages
  Image: Newly announced High Court Chief Justice Susan Kiefel (AAP)

