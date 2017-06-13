New commissioner to promote cohesion, social engagement

Mr Dinku is expected to play a key role in promoting engagement and cohesion across migrant groups in Victoria, especially among African communities.
Published 13 June 2017 at 11:41am, updated 13 June 2017 at 11:39pm
By Abby Dinham
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Victorian Multicultural Commission has appointed African community leader Sisay Dinku to its leadership team as part of efforts to fix relations with newly-arrived communities. Image: Sisay Dinku and VMC Chair Helen Kapalos (SBS)
Published 13 June 2017 at 11:41am, updated 13 June 2017 at 11:39pm
By Abby Dinham
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share