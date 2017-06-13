SBS Filipino

New commissioner to promote cohesion, social engagement

Published 13 June 2017 at 11:41am, updated 13 June 2017 at 11:39pm
By Abby Dinham
Presented by Louie Tolentino
The Victorian Multicultural Commission has appointed African community leader Sisay Dinku to its leadership team as part of efforts to fix relations with newly-arrived communities. Image: Sisay Dinku and VMC Chair Helen Kapalos (SBS)

Mr Dinku is expected to play a key role in promoting engagement and cohesion across migrant groups in Victoria, especially among African communities.

 

 

