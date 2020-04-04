SBS Filipino

New COVID-19 measures announced

Scott Morrison's approval ratings have soared to the highest level for a national leader in more than a decade

Australian PM - Scott Morrison Source: AAP

Published 4 April 2020 at 11:30am
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Scott Morrison says his government is working on an industry code of practice, to ease issues between commercial landlords and tenants. It was just one of the issues up for discussion by the national cabinet, to look at how best to cope with the impact of COVID-19 in Australia.

