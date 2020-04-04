New COVID-19 measures announced

Australian PM - Scott Morrison Source: AAP
Published 4 April 2020 at 11:30am
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Scott Morrison says his government is working on an industry code of practice, to ease issues between commercial landlords and tenants. It was just one of the issues up for discussion by the national cabinet, to look at how best to cope with the impact of COVID-19 in Australia.
Published 4 April 2020 at 11:30am
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share