New data confirms scant leadership diversity in Australian workplaces

Published 13 September 2017 at 1:11pm, updated 13 September 2017 at 5:31pm
By Abbie O'Brien
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
New data reveals women from migrant backgrounds in Australia are disadvantaged when it comes to progressing to positions of leadership in the workplace. The report, commissioned by the Diversity Council Australia, details how the combination of gender and cultural background presents barriers. The findings have led to calls for organisations to re-evaluate how they determine a good leader.

Image: Mauritian-born Mayuri Nathoo (SBS)

