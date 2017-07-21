Researchers at the Madjedbebe (mahj-uh-BEB-ee) site, on the traditional lands of the Mirarr (MEER-ar) people, say the new evidence points to human activity up to 70,000 years ago.
New dig may add 20,000 years to Aboriginal history
Published 22 July 2017 at 9:26am, updated 23 July 2017 at 1:04pm
By John Hayes Bell
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
An archaeological dig near Kakadu National Park in the Northern Territory has revealed human life arrived in Australia around 20,000 years earlier than previously thought. Image: Chris Clarkson with local Djurrubu Aboriginal Rangers (Supplied photo)
