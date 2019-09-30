New drug gives hope to people with Cystic Fibrosis

SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen New drug gives hope to people with Cystic FibrosisPlay04:13SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Darren Bullock is living with cystic fibrosis Source: SBSGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (7.73MB)Published 30 September 2019 at 11:31am, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:57pmBy Cassandra Bain, Sonia LalPresented by Claudette Centeno-CalixtoSource: SBSAvailable in other languages Findings into a new cystic fibrosis therapy aimed at extending the lives of sufferers has been unveiled by the European Respiratory Society Congress.Published 30 September 2019 at 11:31am, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:57pmBy Cassandra Bain, Sonia LalPresented by Claudette Centeno-CalixtoSource: SBSAvailable in other languagesThe new treatment involves a tablet that merges three drugs.Developed in the United States, it's currently being trialed at Brisbane’s Prince Charles Hospital. ShareLatest podcast episodesSBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 JanuaryWhy weaving is not just women's workDr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literatureFilipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom