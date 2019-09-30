SBS Filipino

New drug gives hope to people with Cystic Fibrosis

SBS Filipino

Darren Bullock is living with cystic fibrosis

Darren Bullock is living with cystic fibrosis Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 30 September 2019 at 11:31am, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:57pm
By Cassandra Bain, Sonia Lal
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Findings into a new cystic fibrosis therapy aimed at extending the lives of sufferers has been unveiled by the European Respiratory Society Congress.

Published 30 September 2019 at 11:31am, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:57pm
By Cassandra Bain, Sonia Lal
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The new treatment involves a tablet that merges three drugs.

Developed in the United States, it's currently being trialed at Brisbane’s Prince Charles Hospital. 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom