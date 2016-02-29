SBS Filipino

New FIFA President Elected

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_476441.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 29 February 2016 at 11:51am, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:46pm
By Sonja Heydeman, Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

A new president has been elected to head football's ruling body FIFA. Image: New FIFA president Gianni Infantino waves to delegates after his election. (Ennio Leanza/Keystone via AP)

Published 29 February 2016 at 11:51am, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:46pm
By Sonja Heydeman, Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Switzerland's Gianni Infantino succeeds compatriot Sepp Blatter on a term until 2019.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January