Totalling over $40,000, the incentives include pre-construction grant, stamp duty discount, and first home buyers grant.
New Financial Help for Apartment Buyers in Adelaide
Published 20 July 2017 at 12:06pm
By Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
The state government of Adelaide has announced several financial incentives for off-the-plan buyers of apartments in Adelaide. Image: Australian currency (AAP)
