KEY POINTS
- The fund aims to attract and retain 50,000 female participants, providing grants of up to $5000 for community clubs to support female participation in the sport.
- The fund will support the development of coaching through scholarships, resources, technical training, and networking across the nation.
- Application for grants open on the 8th of November and recipients will be announced in February of 2024.
LISTEN TO THE PODCAST
New fund launched to support women and girls in football
SBS Filipino
02/11/202305:00