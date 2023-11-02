New fund launched to support women and girls in football

Philippines vs Australia - AFC Women's Asian Olympic Qualifiers

PERTH, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 29: The Matildas celebrate after the teams win during the AFC Women's Asian Olympic Qualifier match between Philippines and Australia Matildas at Optus Stadium on October 29, 2023 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Will Russell/Getty Images) Credit: Will Russell/Getty Images

After the success of the CommBank Matildas' at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, the Commonwealth Bank and Football Australia are launching a fund to support women and girls in football.

KEY POINTS
  • The fund aims to attract and retain 50,000 female participants, providing grants of up to $5000 for community clubs to support female participation in the sport.
  • The fund will support the development of coaching through scholarships, resources, technical training, and networking across the nation.
  • Application for grants open on the 8th of November and recipients will be announced in February of 2024.
LISTEN TO THE PODCAST
football fund rnf image

SBS Filipino

02/11/202305:00
