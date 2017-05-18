SBS Filipino

New help for First Home Buyers

Published 18 May 2017 at 11:36am
By Louie Tolentino
The government is planning to allow first home buyers to save up to $15,000 dollars in one year, in their superannuation account, up to $30,000 after that, to help save money as deposit for their first home.Image: Australian money (AAP)

The amount saved will be taxed only 15%, compared with income savings of 32.5%

