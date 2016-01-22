New Hope for MS Sufferers

Treatments normally used for cancer patients have been showing remarkable results in combating the incurable neurological condition.
Published 22 January 2016 at 3:11pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:53pm
By Brianna Roberts, Peggy Giakoumelos, Christie Rivera
Source: SBS
People with multiple sclerosis (MS) in Australia have been given hope, after doctors in Britain discovered a possible breakthrough treatment for the condition. Treatments normally used for cancer patients have been showing remarkable results in combating the incurable neurological condition. Image: The new trial is being conducted in the UK (AAP)
