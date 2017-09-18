SBS Filipino

New index to keep monthly eye on small businesses

Published 18 September 2017 at 1:06pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Source: SBS
Australia has more than two million small businesses, and a new index has been launched looking at how those businesses are faring. The idea is to inform government policy and regulation affecting the sector. Image: Demographer Bernard Salt (AAP)

Developed with support from the global accounting firm KPMG Enterprise and using aggregated data, Xero Small Business Insights now plans a monthly report.

 

The idea is to inform government policy and regulation affecting the sector.

 





