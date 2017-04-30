SBS Filipino

New jobs raising new hopes for new lives

Published 1 May 2017 at 9:46am, updated 1 May 2017 at 9:28pm
By Brianna Roberts
Presented by Ronald Manila
A number of refugees are hoping new jobs in the hospitality industry will serve as a stepping-stone to bigger things. Image: Refugee graduates of the hospitality course (SBS)

The new program they've graduated from is one of a number of industry-based initiatives aimed at helping refugees settle into their new lives in Australia.

 

 

 

 

