New jobs raising new hopes for new lives

The new program they've graduated from is one of a number of industry-based initiatives aimed at helping refugees settle into their new lives in Australia.
Published 1 May 2017 at 9:46am, updated 1 May 2017 at 9:28pm
By Brianna Roberts
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A number of refugees are hoping new jobs in the hospitality industry will serve as a stepping-stone to bigger things. Image: Refugee graduates of the hospitality course (SBS)
Published 1 May 2017 at 9:46am, updated 1 May 2017 at 9:28pm
By Brianna Roberts
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share