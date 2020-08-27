New laws could see deals with foreign governments scrapped

Available in other languages

Available in other languages

The Foreign Relations Bill will enable the government to review and cancel new and existing agreements with state governments, local councils and universities on the basis of national sovereignty.





Highlights





The government is seeking to regulate all agreements – existing and prospective - that states and territories, local councils and public universities make with foreign nations.

More than 130 deals with 30 countries will be reviewed.

State-owned enterprises and commercial corporations will be excluded from the proposed laws.





