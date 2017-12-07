SBS Filipino

New Laws on banning foreign donations, unveiled

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull speaks during House of Representatives Question Time at Parliament House in Canberra, Thursday, December 7, 2017. (AAP Image/Lukas Coch)

Published 8 December 2017 at 9:34am
By Andrea Neirhoff
Available in other languages

New laws cracking down on foreign interference and banning donations to political parties have been unveiled by the federal government. The regulations will include a register of people and entities, and create criminal offences for passing on information and espionage. It will also include a ban on foreign donations

