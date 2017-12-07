New Laws on banning foreign donations, unveiled

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull during House of Representatives Question Time at Parliament House in Canberra (AAP Image/Lukas Coch) Source: AAP
Published 8 December 2017 at 9:34am
By Andrea Neirhoff
Source: SBS

New laws cracking down on foreign interference and banning donations to political parties have been unveiled by the federal government. The regulations will include a register of people and entities, and create criminal offences for passing on information and espionage. It will also include a ban on foreign donations
