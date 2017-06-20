SBS Filipino

New leader for Australia's Scout movement

Published 20 June 2017 at 12:01pm, updated 21 June 2017 at 4:37pm
By John Hayes Bell
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Available in other languages

Australia's Scout movement has a new general manager to lead its business and growth programs into the next decade.

She's Sydneysider Cathy Morcom, whose husband and three children are all scouts. It's taken more than a century for a woman to be appointed to the key role, which she sees as both an honour and a challenge.

