SBS Filipino

New Mactan International Airport Terminal fully operational

SBS Filipino

International airport in Cebu

Source: Nick Melgar

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 3 July 2018 at 4:40pm, updated 3 July 2018 at 6:36pm
By Nick Melgar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Balitang Bisayas. Summary of lates news in the region by Nick Melgar. Image: Mactan International Airport (Melgar)

Published 3 July 2018 at 4:40pm, updated 3 July 2018 at 6:36pm
By Nick Melgar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Mactan Cebu International Airport Terminal 2 fully operational as Bureau of Immigration asks for more personnel;  Bohol-Panglao International Airport will open soon as well; Three-cornered Mayoralty  fight seen in Cebu City;  National Nutrition Council launches  "Food Gardening Project"; and PAG-ASA warns more rain this month.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom