New Mactan International Airport Terminal fully operational

Mactan Cebu International Airport Terminal 2 fully operational as Bureau of Immigration asks for more personnel; Bohol-Panglao International Airport will open soon as well; Three-cornered Mayoralty fight seen in Cebu City; National Nutrition Council launches "Food Gardening Project"; and PAG-ASA warns more rain this month.
Source: Nick Melgar
Published 3 July 2018 at 4:40pm, updated 3 July 2018 at 6:36pm
By Nick Melgar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Balitang Bisayas. Summary of lates news in the region by Nick Melgar. Image: Mactan International Airport (Melgar)
Published 3 July 2018 at 4:40pm, updated 3 July 2018 at 6:36pm
By Nick Melgar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share