New measures to slow COVID-19, 'not enough' according to doctors

Australia's Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy speaks to the media during a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. (AAP Image/Lukas Coch) NO ARCHIVING

Australia's Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy. Source: AAP

Published 19 March 2020 at 12:53pm
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Australia has decided against shut-downs as a way of stopping the spread of the coronavirus but is adopting a range of other measures, including a recommendation against overseas travel. But some doctors say it's not enough.

