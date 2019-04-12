SBS Filipino

New migrants and others welcome inducements to go regional

SBS Filipino

Regional migrants

International students in Armidale Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 12 April 2019 at 10:44am, updated 12 April 2019 at 10:56am
By Michelle Rimmer
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

If re-elected in May, the Coalition government is promising new incentives for migrants to live and work in regional Australia, in a bid to ease congestion in the major centres. Migrants living in regional New South Wales say there's already a lot to gain from venturing outside the nation’s capitals - but any extra support from the government is an added bonus.

Published 12 April 2019 at 10:44am, updated 12 April 2019 at 10:56am
By Michelle Rimmer
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom