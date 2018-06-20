SBS Filipino

New oversight commission to be created for aged-care sector

Aged Care Quality and Safety Commission to be launched in 2019

Source: AAP

Published 20 June 2018 at 1:21pm, updated 20 June 2018 at 1:37pm
By Samantha Beniac-Brooks
Presented by Cybelle Diones
Source: SBS
Age Discrimination Commissioner Kay Patterson has turned down calls for a royal commission into the aged-care sector, saying a new national body should be sufficient. The new national body is the independent Aged Care Quality and Safety Commission, to be launched next year. Council on the Ageing ((COTA)) Australia says it is hopeful the government will ensure the commission addresses recommendations from various aged-care reviews seriously.

