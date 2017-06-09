SBS Filipino

New police raids as government leaders pledge special security COAG

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_697911.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 10 June 2017 at 9:46am
By Greg Dyett
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The head of Victoria's parole board says counter-terrorism police raised no concerns about Melbourne siege gunman Yacqub Khayre [YAH-koob KY-ree] before his release. Image: Australian Federal Police attend at Ascot Vale, Melbourne (AAP)

Published 10 June 2017 at 9:46am
By Greg Dyett
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Federal Government is still struggling to understand how he was granted parole despite having terrorism links.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul