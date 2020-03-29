New public gathering limitations in response to coronavirus

SBS Filipino

Prime Minister Scott Morrison with Tresurer Josh Frydenberg

Prime Minister Scott Morrison with Tresurer Josh Frydenberg Source: AAP

Published 30 March 2020 at 7:41am, updated 30 March 2020 at 9:54am
By Gareth Boreham
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The number of people allowed to gather in public has been reduced from ten to two under tough new coronavirus restrictions announced by the National Cabinet. Those aged over 70 have been advised to stay at home completely and self-isolate while there will also be a six-month moratorium on landlords evicting tenants.

Available in other languages
