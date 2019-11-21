SBS Filipino

New regional visas rolled out

The forecast assumes the overall migration program will be delivered at around 160,000 in most years with a one-third to two-third balance in favour of the skill stream

The QLD state nominating body has closed the skilled program owing to a “significant backlog” of applications Source: SBS

Published 21 November 2019 at 12:15pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos, Tom Stayner
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Available in other languages

New visas have been launched to encourage zookeepers, architects, scientists, blacksmiths, naturopaths, surgeons and more to settle in regional areas. The rules of the new regional visas mean migrants must spend at least three years living in regional Australia before they can apply for permanent residency.

Two new skilled visas have been rolled out, which require skilled migrants to live and work regionally for three years to gain access to permanent residency.

Goat farmers, actors, pilots, archaeologists, homoeopaths, nurses and carpenters are all among workers eligible to come to Australia through new regional visa pathways.

The two new regional visas include a skilled employer-sponsored regional visa.

A skilled work regional provisional visa are for people who are nominated by a state or territory government, or sponsored by an eligible family member to live and work in regional Australia, will also be introduced.

The federal government has allocated 25,000 places for the regional visas and the changes come alongside a push to reduce the nation's permanent migration program from 190,000 to 160,000.

All of Australia except for Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane is classified as regional for the purposes of the regional migration visas.

Perth and the Gold Coast were added to the eligible locations following lobbying from stakeholders.

Seven Designated Area Migration Agreements have been signed with regions around the country to address the specific migration needs of migrants.

The federal government has deployed a team of Regional Outreach Officers to support regional employers.

A full list of eligible occupations can be found at the
Department of Home Affairs
website.

 

