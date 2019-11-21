New regional visas rolled out

Available in other languages

Two new skilled visas have been rolled out, which require skilled migrants to live and work regionally for three years to gain access to permanent residency.





Goat farmers, actors, pilots, archaeologists, homoeopaths, nurses and carpenters are all among workers eligible to come to Australia through new regional visa pathways.





The two new regional visas include a skilled employer-sponsored regional visa.





A skilled work regional provisional visa are for people who are nominated by a state or territory government, or sponsored by an eligible family member to live and work in regional Australia, will also be introduced.





The federal government has allocated 25,000 places for the regional visas and the changes come alongside a push to reduce the nation's permanent migration program from 190,000 to 160,000.





All of Australia except for Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane is classified as regional for the purposes of the regional migration visas.





Perth and the Gold Coast were added to the eligible locations following lobbying from stakeholders.





Seven Designated Area Migration Agreements have been signed with regions around the country to address the specific migration needs of migrants.





The federal government has deployed a team of Regional Outreach Officers to support regional employers.





A full list of eligible occupations can be found at the Department of Home Affairs website.











