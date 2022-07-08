New research could lead to earlier detection, better survival for sarcoma patients

Highlights
- Survival rates are low and treatments for the disease haven't improved in almost 40 years.
- A new study found a new diagnostic tool. It targets patients with a specific genetic indicator.
- Doctors put forward a proposal before the health department to get annual scans for young people with the genetic marker covered by Medicare.
Bagong pananaliksik maaaring daan sa maagang pagtuklas, pagsalba ng buhay ng mga pasyenteng may sarcoma
SBS Filipino
08/07/202205:08
