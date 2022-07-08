SBS Filipino

New research could lead to earlier detection, better survival for sarcoma patients

SBS Filipino

Sarcoma cancer

Doctor David Thomas, from the Garvan Institute of Medical Research, is part of an international team that has found a new diagnostic tool for sarcoma cancer. Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 8 July 2022 at 12:05pm
By Lucy Murray
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS

Sarcoma is one of the most aggressive and deadly types of cancer and it's found mostly in children. A new Australian research could lead to earlier detection and a better chance of survival for those diagnosed.

Published 8 July 2022 at 12:05pm
By Lucy Murray
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Highlights
  • Survival rates are low and treatments for the disease haven't improved in almost 40 years.
  • A new study found a new diagnostic tool. It targets patients with a specific genetic indicator.
  • Doctors put forward a proposal before the health department to get annual scans for young people with the genetic marker covered by Medicare.
Listen to the audio

LISTEN TO
filipino_aaa21cc7-0af5-4ef8-86ee-070d1e55974b.mp3 image

Bagong pananaliksik maaaring daan sa maagang pagtuklas, pagsalba ng buhay ng mga pasyenteng may sarcoma

SBS Filipino

08/07/202205:08


Advertisement
 

 

 

Listen to SBS Filipino from 10am - 11am daily.

Like and Follow us on Facebook for more stories

Share

Latest podcast episodes

WORKPLACE MENTAL INJURY.jpg

What can be considered a workplace psychological injury and can you claim compensation?

pexels-fauxels-3184306.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 27 October

Visa Application

Federal Budget 2022: What’s in it for migration and visa?

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting farmers to end cycle of debt