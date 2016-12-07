New research into lung cancer treatment

Image: Professor Leslie Yeo , RMIT (supplied)
An Australian researcher has won a lucrative grant to further develop a new medical device that could potentially revolutionise lung cancer treatment. The federal government estimates that by the end of 2016 the number of Australians diagnosed with lung cancer will reach more than 12,000. The device aims to increase the efficiency of medication delivery, with researchers hoping it will be available within eight years.
