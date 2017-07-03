New rules for first-home buyers go into effect

Published 3 July 2017 at 4:41pm, updated 3 July 2017 at 4:47pm
By Ricardo Goncalves
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
From Saturday, (July 1) there will be new rules for first-home buyers across some parts of the country in hopes of lifting the number able to enter the housing market. Image: First-home buyers will get a break now (AAP)
In 2009, first-home buyers comprised about 30 per cent of the owner-occupier market.
Over the past year, that has dropped to an average of 13-and-a-half per cent.