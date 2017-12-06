SBS Filipino

New screening test expected to drive down cervical cancer deaths

Published 6 December 2017 at 3:25pm, updated 6 December 2017 at 3:51pm
By Andrea Nierhoff
Available in other languages

Australian women will now have five years between tests for cervical cancer, with a recently launched national screening program The new test will replace pap smears, and is expected to decrease deaths from the disease by at least 20 per cent.

