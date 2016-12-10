New South Wales acts to compensate Stolen Generations

Advocates who have campaigned on behalf of the Stolen Generations for years have welcomed the move and are encouraging the state to act quickly.
Published 11 December 2016 at 8:16am
By Camille Bianchi
The New South Wales Government has pledged more than $73 million to a reparations package for Indigenous children forcibly taken from their homes. Image: NSW Premier Mike Baird (left) and Aboriginal Affairs Minister Leslie Williams at Wunanbiri Pre-School in Sydney (AAP)
