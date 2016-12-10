SBS Filipino

New South Wales acts to compensate Stolen Generations

Published 11 December 2016 at 8:16am
By Camille Bianchi
Source: SBS
The New South Wales Government has pledged more than $73 million to a reparations package for Indigenous children forcibly taken from their homes. Image: NSW Premier Mike Baird (left) and Aboriginal Affairs Minister Leslie Williams at Wunanbiri Pre-School in Sydney (AAP)

Advocates who have campaigned on behalf of the Stolen Generations for years have welcomed the move and are encouraging the state to act quickly.

 

 





