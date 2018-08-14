New survey shows many university students can't afford food and basic necessities

Those working in the sector are calling on the federal government to increase income support for students, saying the current rates inadequately cover living expenses.
Source: AAP
Published 14 August 2018 at 12:53pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 5:35pm
By Tara Cosoleto, Sonja Heydeman
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
One in seven Australian university students say they regularly cannot afford food and other basic necessities, with Indigenous students the worst affected. Image: One in seven university students regularly go without food and other necessities because they can't afford them (AAP)
