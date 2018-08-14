SBS Filipino

New survey shows many university students can't afford food and basic necessities

SBS Filipino

One in seven university students regularly go without food and other necessities because they can't afford them

Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 14 August 2018 at 12:53pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 5:35pm
By Tara Cosoleto, Sonja Heydeman
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

One in seven Australian university students say they regularly cannot afford food and other basic necessities, with Indigenous students the worst affected. Image: One in seven university students regularly go without food and other necessities because they can't afford them (AAP)

Published 14 August 2018 at 12:53pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 5:35pm
By Tara Cosoleto, Sonja Heydeman
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Those working in the sector are calling on the federal government to increase income support for students, saying the current rates inadequately cover living expenses.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom