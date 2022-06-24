SBS Filipino

New tool could help cancer patients get the right treatment early on

SBS Filipino

Skin cancer online tool

Skin cancer patient Nicholas Sykes. Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 24 June 2022 at 11:01am
By Phillippa Carisbrooke
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS

A world-first tool developed in Australia can now help oncologists pick the right treatment for skin cancer patients early on.

Published 24 June 2022 at 11:01am
By Phillippa Carisbrooke
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Highlights
  • 50 % of advanced melanoma patients don't respond to immunotherapy.
  • The Immunotherapy Outcomes Prediction calculator - developed by Melanoma Institute Australia - can now more accurately predict how a person will respond to treatment before they start.
  • The new online tool is accessible to oncologists worldwide for free.
Listen to the audio

LISTEN TO
New tool could help cancer patients get the right treatment early on image

Bagong online tool makakatulong sa mga pasyente ng kanser na maagang matukoy ang tamang paggamot

SBS Filipino

24/06/202205:15


Advertisement
 

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

pexels-fauxels-3184306.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 27 October

Visa Application

Federal Budget 2022: What’s in it for migration and visa?

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting farmers to end cycle of debt

budget 2022.jfif

Jim Chalmers delivers first Albanese government's budget