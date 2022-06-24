New tool could help cancer patients get the right treatment early on

Highlights
- 50 % of advanced melanoma patients don't respond to immunotherapy.
- The Immunotherapy Outcomes Prediction calculator - developed by Melanoma Institute Australia - can now more accurately predict how a person will respond to treatment before they start.
- The new online tool is accessible to oncologists worldwide for free.
Bagong online tool makakatulong sa mga pasyente ng kanser na maagang matukoy ang tamang paggamot
SBS Filipino
24/06/202205:15
