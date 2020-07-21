SBS Filipino

New travel requirements for returning overseas Filipino travellers bound to Davao City

swab test, davao airport, returning OFW

Davao City lgu reinstated the testing lab for arriving passengers in Davao Airport Source: City Government of Davao

Published 21 July 2020 at 12:35pm, updated 23 July 2020 at 9:36am
By Via Castillo
Returning overseas Filipinos bound for Davao City are now required to provide a negative swab test result upon arrival at Davao airport.

