New travel requirements for returning overseas Filipino travellers bound to Davao City

Davao City lgu reinstated the testing lab for arriving passengers in Davao Airport Source: City Government of Davao
Published 21 July 2020 at 12:35pm, updated 23 July 2020 at 9:36am
By Via Castillo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Returning overseas Filipinos bound for Davao City are now required to provide a negative swab test result upon arrival at Davao airport.
