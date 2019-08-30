New western Sydney film festival showcases local talents

SBS Filipino

Five unique stories produced by local filmmakers were featured in the short film festival. Source: Erielle Sudario

Published 30 August 2019 at 3:38pm, updated 30 August 2019 at 3:41pm
By Roda Masinag
Sydney-based filmmaker Vonne Patiag transformed the Blacktown Showground into an outdoor cinema for an afternoon of short films produced by local filmmakers.

Curated by Sydney-based filmmaker Vonne Patiag, the Blacktown Shorts film festival featured five films by local filmmakers that produced unique stories representing their hometown.

 “There is just something about representation and seeing yourself on screen, not only within the story matter and not only within the talent behind and in front of the camera, but also where you actually shoot the films,” Vonne said.

Through his efforts, he is hoping he’ll able to promote Western Sydney as a hub of creativity and encourage local filmmakers to make films in their backyard.

“I do hope the five films we’ve commissioned will have an impact on local audiences. So one of the things we’ve pushed is that all the films should hopefully be shot here [in Blacktown].”

 “I think there’s something magical about seeing your hometown on screen.” 

