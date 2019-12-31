SBS Filipino

New Year rituals that will bring good luck in 2020

Source: Getty Images/Hanz Cua via Facebook

Published 31 December 2019 at 4:21pm, updated 14 January 2020 at 2:55pm
By Cristina Lazo
Available in other languages

Most Filipinos subscribe to the belief that performing several New Year’s Eve rituals will attract prosperity and luck in the coming year. Whether it’s wearing red or preparing 12 different types of fruits, Feng Shui Expert Hanz Cua dishes out some of the midnight traditions he believes will set you on the right path to 2020.

Which of these 10 Pinoy New Year's Eve superstitions do you follow?



