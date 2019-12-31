New Year rituals that will bring good luck in 2020

ALSO READ
Source: Getty Images/Hanz Cua via Facebook
Published 31 December 2019 at 4:21pm, updated 14 January 2020 at 2:55pm
By Cristina Lazo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Most Filipinos subscribe to the belief that performing several New Year’s Eve rituals will attract prosperity and luck in the coming year. Whether it’s wearing red or preparing 12 different types of fruits, Feng Shui Expert Hanz Cua dishes out some of the midnight traditions he believes will set you on the right path to 2020.
Published 31 December 2019 at 4:21pm, updated 14 January 2020 at 2:55pm
By Cristina Lazo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share