New Zealand thriving on Australian same-sex weddings

Nearly a thousand Australian couples have been married In New Zealand since the laws changed four years ago, more than a quarter of the same-sex marriages in the country.
Karen Roberts, left, places a wedding band on the finger of her partner April Miller as they renew their vows in a public ceremony Source: FR43398 AP
Published 2 October 2017 at 8:13am, updated 4 October 2017 at 9:41am
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
While Australia ponders whether to legalise same-sex marriage, legalisation across the Tasman Sea in New Zealand has meant good money for many businesses. Image: Same-sex weddings ... many Australians go to New Zealand (AAP)
