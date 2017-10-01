SBS Filipino

New Zealand thriving on Australian same-sex weddings

Same-sex weddings ... many Australians go to New Zealand

Karen Roberts, left, places a wedding band on the finger of her partner April Miller as they renew their vows in a public ceremony Source: FR43398 AP

Published 2 October 2017 at 8:13am, updated 4 October 2017 at 9:41am
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Available in other languages

While Australia ponders whether to legalise same-sex marriage, legalisation across the Tasman Sea in New Zealand has meant good money for many businesses. Image: Same-sex weddings ... many Australians go to New Zealand (AAP)

Nearly a thousand Australian couples have been married In New Zealand since the laws changed four years ago, more than a quarter of the same-sex marriages in the country.

