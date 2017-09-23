New Zealanders go to the polls

Only taking the Labour leadership weeks ago, Jacinda Ardern's popularity has seen pollsters put her party equal with the ruling National party, with each taking the lead in different recent opinion polls.
As New Zealanders vote today, Saturday, 23 September 2017, analysts say this year's election is too close to call after a meteoric rise for the country's new main opposition leader. Image: New Zealand Labour Party leader Jacinda Ardern visits Addington School in Christchurch, NZ (AAP)
