New Zealanders go to the polls

Published 23 September 2017 at 12:56pm, updated 23 September 2017 at 12:58pm
By Nastasya Tay
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

As New Zealanders vote today, Saturday, 23 September 2017, analysts say this year's election is too close to call after a meteoric rise for the country's new main opposition leader. Image: New Zealand Labour Party leader Jacinda Ardern visits Addington School in Christchurch, NZ (AAP)

Only taking the Labour leadership weeks ago, Jacinda Ardern's popularity has seen pollsters put her party equal with the ruling National party, with each taking the lead in different recent opinion polls.

 





