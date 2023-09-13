Newly arrived Filipino Nurses in Ballarat share the opportunities they've found in the regional area

Filipino nurses in Ballarat

In Ballarat, a group has gathered newly arrived Filipino nurses from various countries to form a community.

Key Points
  • According to some Filipinos, the number of nurses in Ballarat increased during the peak of the pandemic.
  • The gathering aims to alleviate the homesickness and loneliness of newly arrived nurses in Australia.
  • Filipino nurses seized the opportunity to be directly hired by Grampians Health in the said regional area.
Newly-arrived Filipino nurses in regional town Ballarat, Australia.
Newly-arrived Filipino nurses in regional town Ballarat, Australia.
Mga bagong dating na Pinoy Nurse sa Ballarat, ibinahagi ang oportunidad na nakuha sa regional area

SBS Filipino

13/09/202310:42
