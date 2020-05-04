Newly arrived migrants and refugees feel more vulnerable to virus concerns

Two ladies walk past a sign warning the public about social distancing amid Covid-19 Coronavirus pandemic.. Source: Sipa USA Florent Rols / SOPA Images/Sipa
Published 4 May 2020 at 6:48pm, updated 5 May 2020 at 8:32am
By Cassandra Bain
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Newly arrived refugees and migrants feel more vulnerable to the health and economic impacts of the COVID-19 crisis than ordinary Australians, according to a new survey.
Published 4 May 2020 at 6:48pm, updated 5 May 2020 at 8:32am
By Cassandra Bain
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share