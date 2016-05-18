Newly-elected Mindanao Representatives to form a Bloc

Authorities eye as work-related the killing of a tribal leader and indigenous representative in Bukidnon; A number of foreign and local personalities have flocked to Davao City to personally congratulate and meet with presumptive President Rodrigo Duterte; Newly-elected members of the House of Representatives from various parts of Mindanao have started the preparatory works for the establishment of a multiparty bloc that will support the Duterte; The peace and order situation in Talitay, Maguindanao has started to normalize as negotiations for truce between partisan clans have gained ground; A Belgian company pushes for the entry into the international markets of top quality chocolate produced with raw materials from Davao City.



















