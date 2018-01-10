SBS Filipino

News Bulletin 10 Jan

Published 10 January 2018 at 11:23am, updated 10 January 2018 at 11:32am
By Louie Tolentino
Headlines this morning: A review gets underway into legal protection for religious freedom North and South Korean officials hold their first talks in two years, reaching an agreement to hold military talks Black Nazarene has returned to Quiapo Church after 22-hour procession

