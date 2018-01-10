News Bulletin 10 Jan

Source: SBS News
By Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Headlines this morning: A review gets underway into legal protection for religious freedom North and South Korean officials hold their first talks in two years, reaching an agreement to hold military talks Black Nazarene has returned to Quiapo Church after 22-hour procession
