News from Mindanao 07 February

Source: SBS News
Published 7 February 2018 at 11:23am, updated 7 February 2018 at 11:28am
By Allen Estabillo
The House Representatives will launch a series of public consultation on Thursday in parts of Mindanao for the proposed Bangsamoro Basic Law (BBL). Some 217 former New People’s Army (NPA) rebels from eastern Mindanao will visit Malacanang and dine with President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday night. Police arrested a barangay official in Cotabato City and his two other companions for alleged possession of suspected illegal drugs and high-powered firearms. Three children were killed in a grenade explosion in a village in Lianga town, Surigao del Sur on Monday night. A taxi driver in Davao City had continued to gain public admiration after a cellphone video showing him mimicking the voice of President Rodrigo R. Duterte went viral in the social media.
