News from Mindanao 10 Jan

Published 10 January 2018 at 11:35am, updated 10 January 2018 at 11:38am
Police arrested an alleged member of the Abu Sayyaf Group who was found in possession of explosives at a pension house in Zamboanga City on Monday night. President Rodrigo R. Duterte ordered on Tuesday ordered the stoppage of logging operations in the mountains of Zamboanga del Norte in the wake of the recent floods and landslides in the area. Top Davao City Councilor Bernard Al-ag is set to take his oath as the new city vice mayor, replacing the resigned presidential son Paolo Duterte. Police arrested on Tuesday a former faculty member of the University of Science and Technology in the Southern Philippines (USTP) in Cagayan de Oro City who was tagged as among the persons of interest in the killing of the universitys president in December. Around 200,000 devotees crowded the major streets of Cagayan de Oro City on Tuesday dawn for the annual Translacion of the Black Nazarene.
