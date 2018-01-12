SBS Filipino

News from Philippines 12 Jan

Published 12 January 2018
By Shirley Escalante
Available in other languages

Petitions against the Tax Reform Law filed at the Supreme Court Charter change and federalism The remains of children believed affected by the controversial Dengvaxia vaccine exhumed and autopsied Suspect of large shabu smuggling haul tries to flee the Philippines

