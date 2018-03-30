SBS Filipino

News from Philippines 30 March

SBS Filipino

SBS News Room

Source: SBS News

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 30 March 2018 at 11:33am, updated 30 March 2018 at 11:37am
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Crucifixion rites at San Pedro Cutud in Pampanga Priests and religious leaders remind the faithful on the proper commemoration of Easter week Tight security is implemented by police nationwide during Easter week as thousands flock to tourist destinations President Duterte celebrates his 73rd brithday

Published 30 March 2018 at 11:33am, updated 30 March 2018 at 11:37am
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul