SBS Filipino

News from Philippines 9th February

SBS Filipino

SBS News Room

Source: SBS News

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 9 February 2018 at 11:35am, updated 9 February 2018 at 11:41am
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

A Filipina is confirmed dead in the strong earthquake in Taiwan Philippines is unruffled as it receives notice from the International Criminal Court that it begins processes for charges of crimes against humanity against President Rodrigo Duterte Manila says it can buy from other sources if Canada will renege on an agreement to sell helicopters to the Philippines More evacuees around Mayon Volcano are de-camped

Published 9 February 2018 at 11:35am, updated 9 February 2018 at 11:41am
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul