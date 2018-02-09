News from Philippines 9th February

Source: SBS News
By Shirley Escalante
A Filipina is confirmed dead in the strong earthquake in Taiwan Philippines is unruffled as it receives notice from the International Criminal Court that it begins processes for charges of crimes against humanity against President Rodrigo Duterte Manila says it can buy from other sources if Canada will renege on an agreement to sell helicopters to the Philippines More evacuees around Mayon Volcano are de-camped
