Published 18 May 2017 at 11:56am, updated 18 May 2017 at 11:58am
By Norma Henessy
Source: SBS
Problems with electricity supply, man arrested after arriving from Japan, National Shipbuilding project, and fear of Legionnaires Disease. Part of news from South Australia this weekend.Image: Electricity Grid (AAP)
