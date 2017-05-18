SBS Filipino

News from South Australia

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_685514.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 18 May 2017 at 11:56am, updated 18 May 2017 at 11:58am
By Norma Henessy
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Problems with electricity supply, man arrested after arriving from Japan, National Shipbuilding project, and fear of Legionnaires Disease. Part of news from South Australia this weekend.Image: Electricity Grid (AAP)

Published 18 May 2017 at 11:56am, updated 18 May 2017 at 11:58am
By Norma Henessy
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
As brought by Norma Henessy from Adelaide.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul