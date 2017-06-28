SBS Filipino

News from South Australia

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_707870.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 29 June 2017 at 9:51am, updated 29 June 2017 at 9:53am
By Norma Henessy
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Visiting artists and performers for Winter presentations, Winter Wonderland at Glenelg, Boating Show at Wayville Showgrounds, and many more attractions. Image: Moseley Square at Glenelg (Flickr/Amanda Slater)

Published 29 June 2017 at 9:51am, updated 29 June 2017 at 9:53am
By Norma Henessy
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Part of the news brought by Norma Henessy from South Australia.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul