SBS Filipino

Next month, the Philippine Airlines o PAL direct flight to Darwin will be cancelled

SBS Filipino

PAL

PAL to cancel direct flight to Darwin beginning March Source: AAP Image/EPA/AIRBUS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 22 February 2018 at 1:32pm, updated 22 February 2018 at 1:38pm
By Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

This has caused alarm for Jan Rivas, Honorary Consul General of the Philippines to Northern Territory, and he has taken steps to represent the Filipino-Australian community in Darwin and neighbouring towns to talk to Cebu Pacific to consider direct flight in the top end.

Published 22 February 2018 at 1:32pm, updated 22 February 2018 at 1:38pm
By Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul