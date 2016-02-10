No Answers Over People Smuggler Payment Claims

In this report, legal experts also raised concern the federal government's handling of the matter may be putting Customs officials at risk in foreign legal jurisdictions.
Published 10 February 2016 at 2:21pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:45pm
By Kristina Kukolja, Christie RIvera
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A Senate inquiry has heard Australian officials may have breached international and domestic laws if claims they paid people smugglers to return a boat of asylum seekers to Indonesia are true. Image: Department of Immigration and Border Protection Secretary Michael Pezzullo (L) and Operation Sovereign Borders Commander Major General Andrew Bottrell. (AAP)
Published 10 February 2016 at 2:21pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:45pm
By Kristina Kukolja, Christie RIvera
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share